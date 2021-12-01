Ann Arbor escape room opens in former abandoned warehouse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Go around the world in 80 days with Decode Ann Arbor’s latest game.

Players are accompanied by their guide, a hot air balloon pilot named Milo, as they solve challenges and travel to iconic destinations, including Paris, San Francisco, India and Fiji.

Teams race against the clock inside Decode’s new location–a formerly abandoned 1,000-square-foot warehouse at 3170 Packard St.

“The large open space provided the opportunity to build big,” said Decode Ann Arbor co-owner Patton Doyle in a statement. “We built up as well as out, including a towering 16-foot hot air balloon! I’m really excited to share what we’ve created with our fans.”

The company spent almost two years converting the warehouse into the new immersive game.

“Another advantage of the high ceilings is improved ventilation. This works in concert with UV lights and MERV 16 filtration to make sure our adventure is safe as well as fun,” Doyle said.

Players are required to wear masks at both the Decode Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti escape rooms.

The company offers three other games in Washtenaw County: The Aurora Society at its Ypsilanti escape room, and two outdoor games in Ann Arbor called Drive-In Adventure and Windows to the World.

Adventurers ready to play can reserve private game times from 10:30 a.m. through midnight every day. Reservations can be made through the Decode Ann Arbor website or by calling 313-438-8054.

