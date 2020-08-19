Take a scavenger hunt in downtown Ann Arbor

Patton Doyle from Detroit Decode Escape Room shows us a way you can enjoy a scavenger hunt with your friends while staying safe at their new Detroit Decode Ann Arbor location.

Indoor entertainment is still closed in Michigan, but Decode Detroit has set up a free scavenger hunt that you can take with your friends in downtown Ann Arbor. You will visit different shops, mainly locally-owned, to find puzzles you can solve in each store. The scavenger hunt will have you visiting some of the most iconic spots in Ann Arbor.

If you want to play a shorter game, you can play right in front of Decode Detroit. The is a game called Around The World in 30 minutes and it is set up as a window display. You attempt to solve a puzzle on your personal mobile device and thing will happen in the storefront as you solve the correct clues.

Watch the video to learn more about Decode Detroit.