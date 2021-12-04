PHOTOS: Shoppers flock to Ann Arbor for annual late night holiday events

(Sarah Parlette, Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

A festive Nickels Arcade in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members filled the streets of downtown Ann Arbor for late-night shopping, caroling and socializing on Friday.

Held concurrently, the Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Festive Friday shopping events saw Tree Town businesses keep their lights on late into the night.

Shops and eateries offered special discounts to those hunting for holiday presents while carolers, dancers and musicians entertained crowds. University of Michigan medical students gathered donations to support local children’s charities during their yearly Galens Tag Days.

Here are some highlights:

Washtenaw County-based men's a cappella chorus, Huron Valley Harmonizers, performs on Main Street in Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Ann Arbor-based vocal looping artist Ki5 performs in from on Vault of Midnight during Midnight Madness on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Element 1 breakdancer troupe performs for crowds along Main Street during Midnight Madness on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Students gather donations for local charities during the 95th Galens Tag Days on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ann Arbor Concert Band performs in the Kerrytown Market & Shops during Festive Friday on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Voices in Harmony women's a cappella chorus performs on Main Street in Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)