PHOTOS: Shoppers flock to Ann Arbor for annual late night holiday events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members filled the streets of downtown Ann Arbor for late-night shopping, caroling and socializing on Friday.
Held concurrently, the Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Festive Friday shopping events saw Tree Town businesses keep their lights on late into the night.
Shops and eateries offered special discounts to those hunting for holiday presents while carolers, dancers and musicians entertained crowds. University of Michigan medical students gathered donations to support local children’s charities during their yearly Galens Tag Days.
Here are some highlights:
