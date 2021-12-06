Big Brothers Big Sisters Washtenaw County celebrates three decades of service with #Big30Campaign

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters Washtenaw County have mentored and guided local children and teens for 30 years.

In celebration of three decades of service, the Ypsilanti-based nonprofit organization is looking to recruit new volunteers and meet its fundraising needs with the #Big30Campaign—a campaign intended to help the organization succeed for the next 30 years.

Every year over 350 Big Brothers Big Sisters Washtenaw County youth participants are matched with adults who act as role models by fostering friendship, mentorship and trust.

The organization has supported its mission to help area youth believe in and achieve their potential since 1991. Over 7,600 matches between local young people and adult mentors have resulted in 262,800 hours “defending the limitless potential of people”, a campaign video said.

In November, the organization celebrated another big 3-0 anniversary— former University of Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard’s 1991 win of the Heisman Trophy. Big Brothers Big Sisters Washtenaw County supporters showed off their spirit by sending Howard photos of themselves striking the iconic pose via Twitter.

Howard responded by sending out his own tweet in support of the organization and its impact on the community.

Congratulations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County on celebrating 30 years of making a #BIGImpact thru the power of mentoring. Enjoying seeing all these Heisman poses in my mentions as a nod to our shared #BIG30. Thanks to everyone @bbbswashtenaw for all you do! https://t.co/FQ7ixSIWjE — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) November 26, 2021

Those interested in volunteering can learn more here or make donations towards the #Big30Campaign fundraising goal.

Discover more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Washtenaw County here.