Ann Arbor to have monthly curbside compost services this winter

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Don’t throw your compost out just yet!

The City of Ann Arbor announced that Monday, Jan. 3, will mark its first round of monthly curbside compost collection through March.

The winter program marks the city’s first time offering the service. Monthly compost pick-up will take place during the weeks of Jan. 3, Feb. 7 and March 7 with weekly curbside service returning in April.

Only items within marked compost carts will be picked up. Bundled branches or paper yard waste bags will not be collected, the city said. Food waste, including meats, must be in a Biodegradable Products Institute certified or paper grocery bag so they do not stick to compost carts.

“The city plans to use this year’s initial service, its first winter composting collection program, to learn more about the challenges and benefits of winter compost collection,” city officials said in a notice.

Residents who need a compost cart can reach out to City of Ann Arbor Customer Service at 734-794-6320 or through email at customerservice@a2gov.org.

For more information about composting within Ann Arbor, check out the city’s winter compost website.