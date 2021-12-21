City of Ann Arbor looking for next A2Zero Ambassadors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Applications are being accepted for the next group of A2ZERO Ambassadors to inspire change in Tree Town.

Hosted by the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations, around 30 participants will go through a 12-week training program modeled after A2ZERO, the city’s plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Program coursework explores topics including sustainability, transportation, environmental justice, circular economy, local food and water and energy efficiency.

“I loved my experience in the A2ZERO Ambassadors program because I learned about both the technical and social aspects of citywide carbon neutrality,” said A2ZERO ambassador Lunia Orio in a statement from the city.

“I also met like-minded people in my community who are driven to create positive change; and through this program, we are all able to stay connected through get-togethers and long-term sustainability projects we as ambassadors lead and manage.”

After their training, new A2ZERO Ambassadors will work on sustainability-related projects and volunteer for 20 hours, or more, at area festivals, farmers markets and other community events.

Find applications here.

Applications can be submitted until Tuesday, Jan. 18, and the program will start in February.

Those with questions should contact Community Outreach and Engagement Specialist Galen Hardy at ghardy@a2gov.org