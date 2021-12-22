Michigan vs. Georgia football: Storied programs have only met twice

Michigan Wolverines helmets in the bench area during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 20, 2021 in College Park, Maryland.

The Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs are two of the most recognizable programs in college athletics.

Both teams are preparing to face off against one another at the Capital One Orange Bowl of the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal inside Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 31. 2021.

Although both schools have a rich history of their own, against one another is a different story.

It’s always a good time to reflect on the past. The old saying goes, “You have to look back to move forward.” But for these two powerhouses, there are slim pickings in the history category.

One would think the two football programs would have played in at least one bowl game somewhere down the line, but surprisingly, no. The two teams have only lined up against each other twice in their rich history, with both teams grabbing a win a piece.

Their last matchup took place in 1965, where former Bulldogs tight end Pat Hodgson scored the lone touchdown for either school, defeating the Wolverines in the Big House, 15-7.

Their matchup back in 1957 fared differently for the Wolverines, who routed Georgia 26-0 in Ann Arbor. Check out this “dead leg” pick-six by halfback Mike Shatusky. He made a raucous crowd of 85,000 erupt inside the Big House.

With the series tied at one apiece, the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve will be one for the ages. The winner will have bragging rights in this short series.

The winner will also have a chance to end their 20-year-plus drought of winning it all and bringing a National Championship to their respective school.

