Take a look at these New Year’s Eve safety tips from Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

YPSILANTI, Mich. – With New Year’s Eve parties right around the corner, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has shared some tips on how to celebrate safely.

Community members can use the tips to keep themselves and others safe by limiting exposure to COVID-19 and preventing drunk driving.

“Let’s enjoy the celebration and make sure our loved ones make it home safely at the end of the night. Keep in mind that although you won’t be under the influence when you’re driving home, it is important to be alert at a time when the accident rate is higher,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Known the signs of drunk driving and call 9-1-1 if you see someone driving under the influence, WCSO said.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

LIMIT POTENTIAL EXPOSURE TO COVID-19

Community members 16-years-old and above who are vaccinated against COVID-19 should get their booster dose to better protected against variants.

Wear well-fitted masks and maintain social distance.

Be aware of family members who are immunocompromised or who have a weakened immune system during gatherings and take precautions.

For those going to places with multiple households, take more precautions like getting COVID-19 tests before events.

Wash your hands often and remind others to do so! If you’re hosting, offer disposable towels or a change of drying towels.

Limit the number of people attending events and parties.

PREVENT YOURSELF OR OTHERS FROM DRIVING DRUNK:

Make a safety plan before heading to your event.

Have a designated driver who won’t drink alcohol.

Take the keys of those who have consumed too much alcohol if they attempt to drive.

Call a ride sharing service, taxi or ask for a ride.

Those throwing parties should have plenty of snacks, food and non-alcoholic drinks for their guests. Make sure attendees know their limits and that they shouldn’t drink and drive.

Worried about drunk drivers? Here’s what to look out for: