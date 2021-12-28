University of Michigan to require COVID vaccine or negative test to attend on-campus sports, events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan will require proof of the COVID vaccine or a negative test to attend on-campus sporting events or performances at the start of 2022, officials announced.

For unvaccinated visitors, proof of a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours will be required, university officials said.

Here’s the full message from U of M on this topic:

“Starting Jan. 1, 2022, everyone attending ticketed events, including on-campus performances and athletic events, must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. More details will be shared soon. For the U-M community, vaccination verification can be done through the ResponsiBLUE app.”

Michigan has been requiring fans to wear face coverings at winter indoor athletic events, such as basketball and volleyball.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as the university prepares to resume in-person classes on Jan. 5. That will include added health and safety measures.

“We are prioritizing student learning, the pedagogical needs of our academic programs and the enriching classroom interactions that can’t be fully replicated remotely,” U of M President Mark Schlissel said in an email.

University officials said they’ll keep monitoring the spread of the omicron and delta variants.