Manpower hosting virtual hiring events for Washtenaw County businesses in January

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Manpower is looking for potential job candidates for three employers within Washtenaw County.

The staffing agency will hold several virtual hiring events throughout January in search of manufacturing associates, assistant managers and custodians.

Companies looking for candidates include West Washtenaw County Manufacturing, Zippy Auto Wash and the University of Michigan.

Manufacturing associates for West Washtenaw County Manufacturing and Zippy Auto Wash assistant managers can make up to $18 per hour. Custodians employed by the University of Michigan will make up to $17.50 per hour.

Those interested in applying can sign up for call times between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday in January.

Positions will be available in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester and Saline.

Learn more about the positions at manpowermi.com/jobs.

