Washtenaw Community College delays start of winter semester classes due to COVID

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw Community College is delaying the start of its winter semester classes due to COVID-19.

Officials said winter classes at the college will begin Jan. 18 -- eight days later than scheduled -- because of high COVID transmission within the community.

“The college has extended the start date out of an abundance of caution to lessen the spread of the virus by limiting the number of individuals on campus,” a release said.

An exception to the late-starting classes are clinical courses offered through the Health Science Department. Those courses will begin Jan. 10, as scheduled, school officials announced.

The Bailey Library is providing contactless pickup of resources until Jan. 18.

WCC is otherwise open for all student services, according to a release.

“The college has made a commitment to offer face-to-face classes, and we are doing everything possible to keep that commitment,” WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca wrote in a message to the community. “We want to make sure students have a consistent learning experience this semester if they are taking classes online and/or on campus. With that in mind, our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our students, employees, and community continues to be our top priority. This campus-wide decision allows us to continue to operate the college within accreditation, grant, state, and federal guidelines, while minimizing the campus footprint.”

Additional winter 2022 sessions will begin as scheduled Feb. 1, Feb. 15 and March 3, according to the release. The later sessions are designed for student flexibility, teaching the same course content within a compressed window.

Admission to WCC and class registration remain open for all winter sessions.

A virtual Xpress Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 8).