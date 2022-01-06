Washtenaw County Health Department to offer free rapid COVID testing on Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will be offering free drive-through COVID testing on Saturday outside its offices at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.
Appointments for the rapid testing event are required and can be reserved here.
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Health Department said the event is intended for individuals who are symptomatic. Individuals ages 2 and up are welcome to participate.
Results will be available after 15-30 minutes. The testing is free and health insurance is not required.
Spanish interpreters will be available on site for translation, and interpreters for all other languages will be available over the phone.
