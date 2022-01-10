West Ann Arbor road closes for utility work

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, a stretch of South Maple Road between West Liberty Street and Scio Church Road will be closed while utilities are installed for a new development, said the City of Ann Arbor.

A contracting company will take over the intersection of South Maple and Pauline Boulevard to install the new utilities.

While the company will work from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, the road will remain closed 24/7 until the project is finished.

Construction is anticipated to be finished by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, the city said in a notice.

Access to residential areas and businesses will be maintained but drivers not headed to home or to businesses, including emergency vehicles, should follow the posted detours.

Pedestrian traffic will only be maintained on the east side of South Maple Road.

DETOURS

Drivers heading north on South Maple Road will head east on Scio Church Road to South Seventh Street. They will follow a detour north on South Seventh Street, west on West Stadium Boulevard, west on West Liberty Street back and then return South Maple Road.

Those going south will be detoured east on West Liberty Street, east on West Stadium Boulevard, south on South Seventh Street, west on Scio Church Road and finally back to South Maple Road.

Westbound traffic on Pauline Boulevard head to West Stadium Boulevard and can use either the northbound or southbound detours for South Maple Road.