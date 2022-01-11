Bus service suspended for 20 Ann Arbor Public Schools routes due to COVID surge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bus service for 20 Ann Arbor Public Schools routes has been suspended because of the labor shortage tied to the latest COVID surge, officials said.
The following bus routes have been suspended from Tuesday (Jan. 11) until Jan. 24:
- 28 Wines Forsythe and Skyline
- 30 Pattengill Tappan
- 34 Angell Clague
- 36 Allen Huron
- 68 Wines Skyline
- 70 Haisley Slauson
- 72 Angell Tappan
- 75 Carpenter Tappan
- 85 Lakewood Slauson Pioneer
- 91 King Clague Huron
- 94 Logan Clague Huron
- 96 King Huron
- 97 Thurston Huron
- 102 Haisley Forsythe
- 110 Logan Ann Arbor Open
- 127 Thurston Clague
- 129 Byrant Scarlett
- 131 Wines Forsythe
- 134 A2 STEAM Community
- 149 Scarlett
The routes that aren’t listed above are expected to run as scheduled, according to the district.
“We want to thank all families who have shown kindness and understanding in the face of tremendous inconvenience,” the social media announcement read. “We appreciate your continued patience as we partner to weather this challenging time.
“We would also like to applaud those bus drivers and bus monitors who work every day to safely transport our students. They are frontline workers who are dedicated to our daily mission.”