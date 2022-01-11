Bus service suspended for 20 Ann Arbor Public Schools routes due to COVID surge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bus service for 20 Ann Arbor Public Schools routes has been suspended because of the labor shortage tied to the latest COVID surge, officials said.

The following bus routes have been suspended from Tuesday (Jan. 11) until Jan. 24:

28 Wines Forsythe and Skyline

30 Pattengill Tappan

34 Angell Clague

36 Allen Huron

68 Wines Skyline

70 Haisley Slauson

72 Angell Tappan

75 Carpenter Tappan

85 Lakewood Slauson Pioneer

91 King Clague Huron

94 Logan Clague Huron

96 King Huron

97 Thurston Huron

102 Haisley Forsythe

110 Logan Ann Arbor Open

127 Thurston Clague

129 Byrant Scarlett

131 Wines Forsythe

134 A2 STEAM Community

149 Scarlett

The routes that aren’t listed above are expected to run as scheduled, according to the district.

“We want to thank all families who have shown kindness and understanding in the face of tremendous inconvenience,” the social media announcement read. “We appreciate your continued patience as we partner to weather this challenging time.

“We would also like to applaud those bus drivers and bus monitors who work every day to safely transport our students. They are frontline workers who are dedicated to our daily mission.”