Washtenaw Community College to host virtual MLK celebration Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join Washtenaw Community College on Thursday to celebrate the life and lasting impacts of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Starting at 3:30 p.m., the hour-and-a-half event will follow the theme of Beloved Community, inspired by King’s 1960 speech highlighting the end goal of creating a beloved community.
Speakers for the virtual celebration include Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Burton-Harris, WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca and students from the college.
“The college embraces the spirit of a beloved community through its mission ‘to make a positive difference in people’s lives through accessible and excellent educational programs and services,’” the college said in a statement.
Ann Arbor area community members can join in through this Zoom link.
Sponsored by the WCC Office of Diversity & Inclusion, the event will also include the WCC Equity in Action Awards, which acknowledge employees and community members who made outstanding contributions to equity and inclusion.