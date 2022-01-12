Washtenaw Community College to host virtual MLK celebration Thursday

Martin Luther King, Jr. at the March on Washington in 1963

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join Washtenaw Community College on Thursday to celebrate the life and lasting impacts of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., the hour-and-a-half event will follow the theme of Beloved Community, inspired by King’s 1960 speech highlighting the end goal of creating a beloved community.

Speakers for the virtual celebration include Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Burton-Harris, WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca and students from the college.

“The college embraces the spirit of a beloved community through its mission ‘to make a positive difference in people’s lives through accessible and excellent educational programs and services,’” the college said in a statement.

Ann Arbor area community members can join in through this Zoom link.

Sponsored by the WCC Office of Diversity & Inclusion, the event will also include the WCC Equity in Action Awards, which acknowledge employees and community members who made outstanding contributions to equity and inclusion.