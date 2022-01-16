TheRide announces winter schedule starting January 30

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has announced that winter service changes are coming to TheRide.

Starting on Sunday, Jan. 30, routes 32, 46, 65 and 66 will experience schedule changes while route changes will be implemented for route 23. Both schedule and route changes will impact route 61.

“Updates to service have been made to improve on-time performance and service reliability, and to better align with school start and end times. TheRide continues to also operate on reduced schedules due to workforce availability,” officials said in an email.

See how each route will change here.

Currently, several other bus routes are working on a reduced schedule due to staffing shortages including routes 4, 24, 61, 62 and 65. Route 68 has been temporarily suspended.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic TheRide has implemented several strategies to reduce the transmission of illness. These include requiring face masks, using CC-recommended cleaning protocols, installing barriers between passengers and riders and supplying employees with sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment.

Find the winter route and schedule booklet here.