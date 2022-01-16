University of Michigan releases 118-pages of emails after vote to fire Schlissel

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 31: University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel speaks at a news conference announcing the resignation of Michigan Athletic Director David Brandon in the Regents Room of the Fleming Administration Building October 31, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Brandon has been under intense fire and scrutiny, particularly over the past weeks after Michigan's quarterback Shane Morris suffered a concussion during the 2014 football season. Jim Hackett, who retired this year as CEO of Michigan-based furniture company Steelcase, has been named interim athletic director. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted to fire Dr. Mark Schlissel as president after an investigation into an alleged relationship with a subordinate.

The investigation started in December following a tip, according to the board. An investigation found Schlissel had been using his university email address to communicate with another employee.

The Board of Regents released a 118-page document with dozens of emails from Schlissel to the employee collected during the investigation.

“In the interest of full public disclosure, we have released dozens of Dr. Schlissel’s communications that illustrate this inappropriate conduct, as well as the letter that we sent to Dr. Schlissel explaining our decision.”

Schlissel, 64, first became president of the university in 2014, and was in the midst of his second term. He had planned to step down in 2023. He was the 14 president of the university.

You can find the full document with emails below or here (may contain suggestive content)