Ann Arbor District Library video series honors life of Martin Luther King Jr.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, the Ann Arbor District Library will release a series of videos celebrating the life and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“In His Own Words” uses King’s own words—from speeches, articles and letters—selected from over 20 years of his life.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, the library system will highlight one quote in a hand-drawn illustration every hour, along with some historical context, on its MLK webpage and YouTube channel, AADL.TV.
Along with the video series, AADL will release an episode of its Body of Work podcast, which explores the work of famous individuals. The new episode, available at aadl.org/bodyofwork, will focus on King’s life’s work and mission.