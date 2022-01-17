Ann Arbor District Library video series honors life of Martin Luther King Jr.

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in his hometown in Atlanta is calling for renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year. The slain civil rights leader's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said in an online church service Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, that physical violence and hateful speech are out of control in the aftermath of a divisive election followed by a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, the Ann Arbor District Library will release a series of videos celebrating the life and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“In His Own Words” uses King’s own words—from speeches, articles and letters—selected from over 20 years of his life.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, the library system will highlight one quote in a hand-drawn illustration every hour, along with some historical context, on its MLK webpage and YouTube channel, AADL.TV.

Along with the video series, AADL will release an episode of its Body of Work podcast, which explores the work of famous individuals. The new episode, available at aadl.org/bodyofwork, will focus on King’s life’s work and mission.

View the videos here.