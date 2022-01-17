Washtenaw Community College to host virtual healthcare career fair Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday, Washtenaw Community College will host a virtual hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon.

More than 20 healthcare employers will be offering different positions such as registered nurses, medical assistants, caregivers, ultrasound technicians, childcare workers and medical scribes.

Attendees should be ready to interview on the spot and can include a copy of their resume with their registration.

Community members can register here, by calling 734-677-5155 or sending an email to careers@wccnet.edu.

Businesses looking to hire include:

Beaumont

Better You Home Health

EHM Senior Solutions

Henry Ford Health System

Homewatch CareGivers

IHA

iScribeMD

LaJoy Group Home Health Care

LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

Memory Lane Assisted Living

Michigan Department of Corrections Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Michigan Medicine

Michigan Medicine Revenue Cycle

Our Family Friend LLC

Plymouth Oral & Facial Surgery, PLC

ProMedica

Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers

Select Specialty Hospital - Ann Arbor

Silver Maples of Chelsea

Trinity Health Senior Communities- Glacier Hills

Trinity Health/St. Joseph Mercy Health

An hour-long workshop called “How to Successfully Navigate a Virtual Career Fair” will be hosted on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those unable to attend Friday’s virtual event can attend a spring career fair on April 8.

The healthcare fair and other virtual job fair events at WCC are hosted on the platform Brazen and are supported by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training.

Learn more about the companies hiring and their open position on the career fair website.