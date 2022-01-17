Washtenaw Community College to host virtual healthcare career fair Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday, Washtenaw Community College will host a virtual hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon.
More than 20 healthcare employers will be offering different positions such as registered nurses, medical assistants, caregivers, ultrasound technicians, childcare workers and medical scribes.
Attendees should be ready to interview on the spot and can include a copy of their resume with their registration.
Community members can register here, by calling 734-677-5155 or sending an email to careers@wccnet.edu.
Businesses looking to hire include:
|Beaumont
Better You Home Health
EHM Senior Solutions
Henry Ford Health System
Homewatch CareGivers
IHA
iScribeMD
LaJoy Group Home Health Care
LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
Memory Lane Assisted Living
Michigan Department of Corrections
|Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Michigan Medicine
Michigan Medicine Revenue Cycle
Our Family Friend LLC
Plymouth Oral & Facial Surgery, PLC
ProMedica
Rainbow Rehabilitation Centers
Select Specialty Hospital - Ann Arbor
Silver Maples of Chelsea
Trinity Health Senior Communities- Glacier Hills
Trinity Health/St. Joseph Mercy Health
An hour-long workshop called “How to Successfully Navigate a Virtual Career Fair” will be hosted on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Those unable to attend Friday’s virtual event can attend a spring career fair on April 8.
The healthcare fair and other virtual job fair events at WCC are hosted on the platform Brazen and are supported by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training.
Learn more about the companies hiring and their open position on the career fair website.