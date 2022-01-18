Ann Arbor YMCA to host three free COVID vaccine clinics in January

A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by nurses from the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, at a vaccination station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. More than 1,419,000 people have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi, and according to the Mississippi State Department of Health, most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are now among unvaccinated Mississippians. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get your COVID jab during three different vaccination clinics courtesy of Ann Arbor YMCA and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Community members can stop by the Y’s downtown location, at 400 W. Washington St., to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab or the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Adult doses, children’s doses and booster shots will be available at the following clinics:

Monday, Jan. 24: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26: 9:00 a.m.-noon

Saturday, Jan. 29t 9:00 a.m.-noon

Registration for the events is recommended but not required, and walk-ins are welcome, Ann Arbor YMCA officials said. Registration can be done on the vaccine clinic website.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Ann Arbor Y has collaborated with governmental partners to help provide our community with a variety of coronavirus relief efforts, from distributing 25-pound boxes of free produce from the USDA Farmers to Families food box program, to handing out free COVID tests from Washtenaw County, and now hosting free vaccination clinics with MDHHS. Our Y is here to help serve those in need,” said Ann Arbor YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi.

The clinics are open to the public but anyone who is not a YMCA member will need to show a photo I.D. when entering the building.

Community members vaccinated at the clinic will receive a free day pass for the Y.

Masks covering the nose and month are required for everyone while in the building.