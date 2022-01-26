Ann Arbor District Library seeks Michigan artists for book cover art

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Calling all artists! The Ann Arbor District Library needs help creating new book covers.

The library system plans to produce and offer four public domain books as prizes during its upcoming Summer Game.

Michigan creatives can submit an artist’s statement and examples of previous work for a chance to be selected for the covers.

Here are the details:

Artists will make a front cover for paperbacks that are 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches.

Those chosen will be paid $1,000 for their work.

Submissions can be made here until Monday, Feb. 7.

Artists submitting work must live in Michigan.

The four books in need of covers are “The Souls of Black Folk” by W.E.B. DuBois, “The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran, “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery and “Frankenstein” by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley.

Library staff will review the submissions and notify artists in February. Book covers need to be completed by April.

Those with questions can email marketing@aadl.org or by leaving a message at 734-327-4516.