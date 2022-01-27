Gutman Gallery in downtown Ann Arbor announces first exhibition of 2022

Guests at the Gutman Gallery in Ann Arbor before the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Art fans can stop by Gutman Gallery to celebrate its new exhibit, “Anything Goes,” during an open house on Friday.

From 4-6 p.m., community members can stop by the socially distanced reception to meet some of the 32 creatives that made the 36 works of art featured.

“Anything Goes” is the second annual all-media exhibition at the Kerrytown gallery and its first exhibition of 2022. It includes ceramic portraits, silk screens, mixed media pieces and an encaustic painting.

Artist pop-up shops will occur every Saturday until “Anything Goes” ends on March 5.

Here’s the schedule:

Jan. 29: Marie Parmer

Feb. 5: Steph Joy Hogan and Daniel J. Hogan

Feb.12: Ella Calas

Feb. 19: Kandy Myny

March 5: Corey Wallace

Created by The Guild of Artists & Artisans, Gutman Gallery showcases artwork and artists throughout the year.

Visitors to the gallery are required to wear masks at all times during its open hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, or by appointment.

Ad

Gutman Gallery is at 118 N. Fourth Ave.