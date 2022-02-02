City of Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County government buildings to close Wednesday and Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – City of Ann Arbor non-emergency government buildings and the 15th Judicial District Court will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of upcoming winter storms.

Facilities, including park buildings, will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Despite the closures, some cases at the 15th Judicial District Court will be heard virtually through Zoom, according to a city notice.

Services, such as board and commission meetings and rental housing inspections will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday. Inspections on Friday will also be canceled. Safety and utility services will not be impacted.

Likewise, all nonessential Washtenaw County offices, like customer service operations for the Sheriff’s Office, will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, a notice says. Those in need of emergency help should call 911 but non-emergency police calls should be made to 734-994-2911.

