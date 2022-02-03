Bank of Ann Arbor adds second Birmingham office and asset lending group

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bank of Ann Arbor users visiting Birmingham can stop by the Tree Town-based business’ latest office at 260 East Brown Street.

The new office houses retail banking, commercial lending and asset based lending services acquired from Nicolet National Bank.

Organizations with special circumstances, or for whom traditional financing avenues are unavailable, can access the Asset Based Lending Group at the new location, reads a Bank of Ann Arbor release.

“We are excited to welcome the Nicolet branch clients and team members to Bank of Ann Arbor,” said Bank of Ann Arbor President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Marshall in a release.

“Completing the purchase of the branch from Nicolet expands Bank of Ann Arbor’s presence and commitment to the Birmingham community; when combined with our existing branch on Woodward Avenue, we will have loans exceeding $462 million and deposits exceeding $321 million in the community.”

Nicolet loan officers and employees at the new location have merged with the Bank of Ann Arbor team.

The Ann Arbor-based bank was founded in 1996 and serves residents and businesses in Washtenaw, western Wayne, Livingston and Oakland counties. It was ranked as one of the Top 50 banks to work in by the American Bankers Association in 2013, 2015 and 2017.