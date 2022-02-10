Volunteers needed for annual Ann Arbor Film Festival in March

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Love films? The Ann Arbor Film Festival could use you.

The annual event needs almost 100 volunteers for its 60th festival happening between March 22-27 in-person and online.

Community members can help put up posters around Washtenaw County, house visiting filmmakers or drive them around, and provide support for pre-festival events like an anniversary fundraiser and poster release party.

Those unsure of how they can help can volunteer for general work here.

Here are some perks for donating your time:

a 60th AAFF t-shirt and swag goodies

three Main Auditorium tickets for three hours of volunteering

six Main Auditorium Tickets for six hours of volunteering

one weekend pass for 12 volunteering hours

one full festival pass--with online access-- for 15 or more hours of volunteering

Those offering to house filmmakers will receive two passes to the full festival. Learn more about what is expected of hosts here.

Volunteers will have to follow AAFF’s COVID-19 protocols during events, including showing proof of vaccination and wearing masks, officials said in a release.

