Ann Arbor fundraiser searching for community members to share their stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A fundraiser will be held in Ann Arbor this spring to raise money for five Michigan Medicine programs that serve older adults.

Big Hearts for Seniors is looking for community members who are willing to share their stories surrounding the theme of “journeys.”

“Big Hearted Stories is such a special opportunity for our community to come together, share stories and support truly essential programs for older adults,” Big Hearts for Seniors Creative Director Breeda Miller said. “Our theme for 2022 is ‘journeys,’ and we expect to hear great stories about different sorts of journeys from a group of extraordinary storytellers.”

The 17th annual fundraiser will be held at 7 p.m. May 17 at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre and Michigan League, which is at 911 North University Avenue in Ann Arbor.

Community members can submit their stories through Feb. 25.

This year’s event will benefit Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, the Housing Bureau for Seniors, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Silver Club Memory Programs, and the Turner Senior Wellness Program

Click here for more information about the event.

In 2021, Big Hearts for Seniors shared the stories of four local community members in front of a virtual audience. The theme was “generations.” The event brought in a record 50 sponsors and raised a total of $94,000.