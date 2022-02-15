Food Gatherers to pilot grocery delivery program with DoorDash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Food Gatherers is getting food to homebound Washtenaw County residents through a new program with DoorDash.

The Ann Arbor-based food rescue organization is piloting Project DASH, a joint effort of DoorDash and the Food Bank Council of Michigan, to deliver groceries to food-insecure households within the county.

A grant will pay for an unlimited amount of hours for DoorDash personnel, called “Dashers,” to deliver orders from food pantries at Jewish Family Services and Hope Clinic, two Food Gatherers partners with existing food delivery programs.

“As part of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, Food Gatherers is thrilled to be among the first vanguard of food banks to launch this pilot in our state,” said Food Gatherers President and CEO Eileen Spring in a release. “Home delivery of essential food resources will be a lifesaver for many during this pandemic and beyond.”

Launched in 2018, Project DASH reduces barriers for seniors, immunocompromised individuals and families unable to access groceries. It has delivered more than 21 million meals around the United States and Canada, the release said.

Food Gatherers is one of several food banks in Michigan involved in the pilot program. Other organizations include South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek and Detroit-based Gleaners.

Those in need of food can find local options on the Food Gatherers map or by calling 734-761-2796 for help.