‘Buy One Give Some’ art kits to support two Ann Arbor nonprofits in March

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Artists in the making can support two Washtenaw County organizations while crafting masterpieces.

Until Sunday, March 6, proceeds from the purchase of pre-prepared art kits, ArtBoxes, will go towards similar kits being donated to Wonderfool Productions and Peace Neighborhood Center, Ann Arbor Art Center said in a release.

Ranging in price, the ArtBoxes are created by the art center, at 117 W. Liberty St., and come packed with supplies for do-it-yourself projects like board game design, fairy door decoration and pottery painting. Aspiring artists follow step-by-step instructions to craft one-of-a-kind artwork.

For over 10 years Wonderfool Productions has hosted the annual FoolMoon, FestiFools and ypsiGLOW events in downtown Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. It puts together community luminary and puppet workshops, online events and tutorials in preparation for the events.

The creative organization will take the donated kits, containing paper lantern characters, to Peace Neighborhood Center in March. The North Maple Road nonprofit provides transitional housing, case management, family services, youth support groups and summer camps to area families.

Ad

Ann Arbor Art Center previously partnered with Ele’s Place Ann Arbor for its “Buy One Give Some” donations, which resulted in 55 copperplate embossing ArtBoxes being given to grieving teens to honor loved ones.

Check out all Ann Arbor Art Center ArtBoxes here.