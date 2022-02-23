Crane work to temporarily close two streets in downtown Ann Arbor this week

A construction crane that was climbed by a father of a Parkland shooting victim at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest across the street from the White House, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sections of two streets in downtown Ann Arbor will be closed this week due to the need for crane work on construction projects.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the westbound lane of Liberty Street between Thompson and South Division streets will be closed until 3 p.m. on Friday. The closure will allow for a crane to be staged for construction on the 400 block of East Liberty Street, the City of Ann Arbor said in a notice.

The eastbound lane and access to local business will be maintained.

Pedestrians should use the south side of Liberty Street. Usage of the nearby 401 E. Liberty St. sidewalk will be limited to between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., the city said.

Drivers headed west will be detoured south on Thompson Street, west on William Street, north on Division Avenue returning to Liberty Street.

On Saturday, a section of East Washington Street between South State and South Division streets will also be closed for more crane work. Lanes going in both directions, from South State Street to South Madison, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., the city said.

Those heading west will follow a detour onto South State Street, west on East Liberty Street, north onto South Division, and the back East Washington Street.

Eastbound traffic will do the reverse by heading north onto South Division Street, east on East Huron Street, south on South State Street, and then return to East Washington Street.

Shoppers will have access to local businesses but pedestrians will only be able to use the sidewalk on the south side of East Liberty Street, the notice said.