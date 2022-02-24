Annual Ann Arbor fundraising 5K brings shenanigans and shamrocks to downtown in March

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get your heart pumping and race around Tree Town during the annual Shamrocks and Shenanigans 5K on Sunday, March 13.

Runners can participate in a very green 5K Run/Walk or a children’s 1K race downtown. Adult entrants receive custom t-shirts and medals, and smaller runners in the 1k get t-shirts, medals and ice cream at the finish line.

Awards will be given out to the top runners.

Proceeds from the Shamrocks and Shenanigans 5K go to the Save A Heart program at the Michigan Congenital Heart Center at Ann Arbor’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital every year. Since the race started, it has donated more than $500,000 dollars to the program, according to Destination Ann Arbor.

Race details:

The race starts and ends at Conor O Neills Pub at 318 S. Main St.

1K start: 9:45 a.m.

5K start: 10:15 a.m.

Volunteers with the race will get a $30 race voucher and swag

Register online here or learn about volunteering here.

Learn more at runshamrocks.com