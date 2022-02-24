22º
All About Ann Arbor

Annual Ann Arbor fundraising 5K brings shenanigans and shamrocks to downtown in March

Proceeds given Save A Heart at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Credit: Robert Bowden Photography

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get your heart pumping and race around Tree Town during the annual Shamrocks and Shenanigans 5K on Sunday, March 13.

Runners can participate in a very green 5K Run/Walk or a children’s 1K race downtown. Adult entrants receive custom t-shirts and medals, and smaller runners in the 1k get t-shirts, medals and ice cream at the finish line.

Awards will be given out to the top runners.

Proceeds from the Shamrocks and Shenanigans 5K go to the Save A Heart program at the Michigan Congenital Heart Center at Ann Arbor’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital every year. Since the race started, it has donated more than $500,000 dollars to the program, according to Destination Ann Arbor.

Race details:

  • The race starts and ends at Conor O Neills Pub at 318 S. Main St.
  • 1K start: 9:45 a.m.
  • 5K start: 10:15 a.m.
  • Volunteers with the race will get a $30 race voucher and swag

Register online here or learn about volunteering here.

Learn more at runshamrocks.com

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

