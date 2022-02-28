Tickets now on sale for annual Ele’s Place Ann Arbor Derby Day benefit

Guests attend the inaugural Derby Day Soirée at Concordia University Ann Arbor on May 5, 2018 (Courtesy: Ele's Place)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Head to the races without ever leaving Ann Arbor.

On May 7, Ele’s Place Ann Arbor will host its 5th annual Derby Day Soirée outside of Concordia University‘s historic Earhart Manor.

The event raises funds for the nonprofit organization, which offers free peer support for grieving children, teens and families in 10 counties. Its A Home for Healing Hearts facility on Hines Drive serves, on average, over 150 individuals a week.

Between 5-10 p.m., attendees at the benefit event can dress to the nines, wear their fanciest hats and listen to live entertainment while watching the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The emceed event will have food stations, a Derby raffle, a silent auction and dance party.

Attendees can buy three different types of tickets.

Here are the details, according to the Derby Day Soirée website:

Grand Stand Ticket: $250

event access for one guest with reserved seating

Derby-inspired drinks, hors d’oeuvres, food stations

access to afterglow dance party

complimentary valet parking

$125 tax-deductible gift receipt

Premier Jockey Club: $1,000

Event access for two guests with premium reserved seating

Recognition in the Derby Program/Auction Catalog, Derby website and at Derby Day Soirée

Derby-inspired drinks, hors d’oeuvres, food stations

access to afterglow dance party

complimentary valet parking

$750 tax-deductible gift receipt

Millionaires Row Table: $1,750

Event access for 8 guests with seating at a premium reserved table.

Recognition in the Derby Program/Auction Catalog, Derby website and at Derby Day Soirée

Derby-inspired drinks, hors d’oeuvres, food stations

access to afterglow dance party

complimentary valet parking

$1,000 tax-deductible gift receipt

Prices for MIllionaires Row Tables will increase to $2,000 on March 1. Purchase tickets here.

Those interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor can contact Ele’s Place events coordinator Stacey Bodner at sbodner1@elesplace.org or 734-929-6640 ext. 2211.

Earhart Manor is at 4090 Geddes Rd.