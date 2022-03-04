Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley marks 20 years of Women Build on International Women’s Day

A volunteer from the 2018 Women Build challenge. Photo | Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley Facebook

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley (HHHV) will kick off its 20th year of the Women Build initiative.

In honor of International Women’s Day, volunteers, Women Build Committee members and event supporters will meet to help renovate a home in Ypsilanti’s West Willow neighborhood.

The Nash Avenue house is one of two homes that will be worked on by around 15 women-led teams. Since HHHV began its partnership with the neighborhood, it has renovated 10 homes and worked with more than 300 residents on home improvement projects.

This year, the Women Build teams are collectively trying to raise $65,000 for the two homes, which will be sold this summer to two women and their families, HHHV officials said.

During the Women Build initiative, Ann Arbor area women can form teams to raise funds, build together and help other Washtenaw County women.

Community members can join a Fundraising Team Build Day or sign up for HHHV’s public build event between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Another event will be held to improve the West Willow neighborhood between 9 a.n. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Learn more at Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley’s Women Build website.