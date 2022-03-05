Zingerman’s celebrating 40 years with Habitat for Humanity donations match

Zingerman's employees on a volunteer build day with Habitat for Humanity on Oct. 8, 2020.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – To celebrate its 40th birthday, Tree Town’s famous Zingerman’s is matching up to $40,000 in donations for Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley.

The Zingerman’s Community of Businesses has a goal to raise $80,000 throughout March for the Washtenaw County nonprofit--a sum that could help rehabilitate two homes or support the building of a brand new home.

“At Zingerman’s, we’ve always been passionate about the work being done at Habitat. They are a tremendous organization giving people a fair chance at the security and joy of homeownership,” said Zingerman’s Community Giving Coordinator Melaina Bukowski.

Zingerman’s staff have previously contributed to projects with the Ann Arbor-based organization, which has worked on more than 260 homes in Washtenaw County since being established in 1989.

It has also performed more than 6,500 home improvement projects county-wide and donated more than $800,000 to Habitat for Humanity work in other countries, a release said.

Community members can donate online here or in cash at some Zingerman’s businesses.

“I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate Zingerman’s 40 years in Ann Arbor than to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley. As a member of the Habitat board, and as a volunteer on several build days, I’ve had the opportunity to meet Habitat homeowners and hear first-hand how Habitat has transformed lives and neighborhoods,” said ZingTrain Founding Partner Maggie Bayless.

Since the conception of Zingerman’s Delicatessen in 1982 by founders Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig, the Zingerman’s community has grown to include 11 different businesses throughout the Ann Arbor area.

Learn more here.