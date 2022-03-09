Organizers announce dates of 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair

Visitors and artist booths in front of the Michigan Theater during the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get ready, Art Fair is on its way!

Organizers of the annual event have shared that this year’s Ann Arbor Art Fair will take place between July 21-23.

As the largest juried art fair in the United States, the summer event brings thousands of visitors and hundreds of artists to Tree Town every July.

The massive event is made up of three different fairs: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

The fairs run consecutively and span across 30 city blocks.

Here are the details dates:

Thursday, July 21: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

Friday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Artist applications are currently being accepted by all three fairs.

Learn more at the official Ann Arbor Art Fair website.