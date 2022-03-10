Ann Arbor teens can train with firefighters, police officers during new summer camp

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Girls around Tree Town can join the Ann Arbor Fire and Police departments this summer for the new Blaze & Blue summer camp.

From June 27-30 camp participants will have first-hand experiences with law enforcement, first responders and firefighters ”in a supportive, educational and interactive environment,” officials said.

Camp activities include rappelling, fire extinguisher training, crime scene investigation, a police station tour and patrol scenarios.

“The Blaze & Blue camp will offer young women the chance to interact and learn from powerful and successful women who are currently firefighters and police officers,” said Ann Arbor Police Deputy Chief Aimee Metzer in a City of Ann Arbor release. “Had I had the opportunity to participate in this type of camp when I was a young woman, it would have solidified my decision to go into law enforcement much earlier.”

The free camp is intended for teenagers between the ages of 13-18.

Here are the details:

The free camp runs between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 27 to Thursday, June 30

Campers will train with Ann Arbor Fire Department on Monday and Tuesday, and with Ann Arbor Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday

Lunch and a Blaze & Blue t-shirt will be provided

Ann Arbor residents will be given priority

Registration is open until March 18.

Those will questions can email Chantel Jackson at cjackson@a2gov.org.

Interested teens can register here.