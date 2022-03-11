Corrections officer hospitalized after attack at Washtenaw County jail

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Washtenaw County corrections officer was taken to the hospital after being attacked in the medical unit of the county’s jail Wednesday afternoon.

“This incident is a sobering reminder of the challenging circumstances and danger that each of the men and women of the police services and corrections profession choose to face in service of their fellow human beings and our communities at large. They serve without much fanfare and acknowledgement. As a result, Washtenaw County is a better place live,” said Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the senior corrections officer was “seriously assaulted” around 5 p.m. and then hospitalized.

The officer’s name was not released but officials said that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment.

Michigan State Police has been requested to investigate the incident and the person who committed the assault was moved to another facility, officials said.