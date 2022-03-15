Free College Week returns to Washtenaw Community College in April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – What used to be one day of exploration at Washtenaw Community College has turned into a week-long educational event.

Between April 4-8, Ann Arbor community members can sign up for more than 60 free classes during Free College Week.

Educators at the Tree Town college will offer online classes on topics ranging from cooking and financial planning to 3D modeling, entrepreneurship and Excel basics.

The virtual classes will take place between 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and are open to individuals of all ages. Most of the presentations will be one hour long.

Those interested need to register in advance online. Links to Zoom rooms will be sent with confirmation emails, says the event website.

Find the full list of classes and their descriptions here.

Anyone with questions can send an email to fcw@wccnet.edu.