Lightning strike causes house fire in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday afternoon, lightning struck a home in north Ann Arbor resulting in $150,000-worth of damages, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.

At 4:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2500 block of Bunker Hill Road.

Officials said that a lightning strike caused a fire in the home’s attic and on its gas meter.

The fire was extinguished and fire personnel crimped the gas line. No injuries were reported.

“For lightning strikes, it is common to have multiple fires ignited,” officials said in a social media post.