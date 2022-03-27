Michigan women’s basketball survives South Dakota, advances to Elite 8 for 1st time

Naz Hillmon #00 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball during the first half of a Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament First Round game against the American Eagles at Crisler Arena on March 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

WICHITA, Ka. – The University of Michigan women’s basketball team punched their ticket to the Elite 8 on Saturday night with a win over the No. 10 seeded North Dakota in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s bracket.

The Wolverine women, the No. 3 seed in the Wichita Region, defeated South Dakota 52-49.

Michigan will advance to take on the No. 1 seeded Louisville on Monday night for a trip to the Final Four. It’s the first time the women’s team has made it to the Elite 8 in school history.

The men’s team lost to Villanova in the Sweet 16 earlier this week.