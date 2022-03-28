Here’s how you can celebrate Earth Day for free in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrate Mother Earth with help from the Leslie Science & Nature Center.

Starting at 1 p.m. on April 24, the Ann Arbor science center will host free Earth Day festivities until 4:30 p.m.

Coordinated by the Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival Planning Committee, the annual event includes displays, hands-on activities and performances by Lori Fithian, Drummunity and Joe Reilly.

Community members are encouraged to dress as their favorite creatures and join an all-species parade.

Local environmental nonprofits and organizations will be at the event to spread awareness about sustainable agriculture, energy, water, green building and green technology.

Like previous years, the 2022 event will be a Zero Waste event in which vendors and participants aim to reduce their waste by using recyclable or compostable products.

Attendees should bring a reusable water bottle and follow directions for waste disposal.

Learn more about the event here.

Leslie Science & Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Rd.