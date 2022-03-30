Washtenaw Community College to host spring job fair virtually

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Up to 100 companies will participate in Washtenaw Community College’s annual spring career fair on Friday, April 8.
The free, virtual event will have two sessions, one scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon and the other planned for 1-3 p.m.
Around 50 companies will attend each session and offer interviews for open positions.
Those interested in participating can register and look at open positions here.
Here’s which companies are scheduled to be at the fair:
|Adventure Center Child Care
Alta Equipment Company
American Red Cross
Amy Cell Talent
Anna’s House Restaurants
Apple
Balance Technology, Inc.
Beaumont Health
Belle Tire
Brio Living Services
Busch’s Market
Carter Lumber
Ciena Healthcare
City of Dearborn/Camp Dearborn
City of Wyandotte
College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors
Comfort Keepers
Communication Action Network
Cosma Body Assembly Michigan
Datamatics Global Services, Inc.
Digital Summer Clinic
Eisenhower Center
Enterprise Rent A Car
FedEx
First Light Home Care
Gretchen’s House Child Care Centers
Healthmark Industries Co.
Henry Ford Hospital - Main Campus
Homewatch Caregivers
IHA
Illuminate ABA Therapy
Interim HealthCare of Washtenaw
JAC Products
Jacobs Engineering
Jellybean Daycare & Preschool
Landmark Properties
LTC Charles S. Kettles
VA Medical Center Ann Arbor
Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan Michigan Department of Corrections
|Michigan Medicine
Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union
Michigan State Police
Michigan STEM Forward Internship Program
Michigan United Conservation Clubs
Mother of Pearl Home Care
Nature and Nurture, LLC
Norgren Automation Solutions
Northwestern Mutual
Old Navy
Pat Miliken Ford
Performance Driven Workforce
Plastipak Packaging
ProMedica Senior Care (formerly Heartland)
Resilire Neuro
Right at Home/Washtenaw
Rocket Companies
Safe At Home
Salvation Army – Housing Access for Washtenaw County (HAWC)
Sheraton & Marriott DTW
St. Joe’s
Superior Text LLC
Thetford
Thumb Brewery
Toyota R&D North America
Trinity Health At Home
Trinity Health Senior Communities
University of Michigan, School of Dentistry
Upbound@Work
UTEC
Ventower Industries
Vibrant Life Senior Living – Superior Township
Warby Parker
Washtenaw Intermediate School District
WCC Human Resources
WM – Environmental Professional – Career Development Opportunity
Ypsilanti District Library
Zingerman’s
Zoller Inc.
Washtenaw Community College is hosting a series of workshops the week before the job fair to help potential employees ready their elevator pitches, resumes and interview outfits.
See the workshop schedule below:
Get Your Resume Ready for the Career Fair!
- Monday, April 4 & Tuesday, April 5: noon-1 p.m.
Professional Dress in the Virtual (and Real) World!
- Tuesday, April 5: noon-1 p.m.
Create an Elevator Speech That Will Take You Places!
- Wednesday, April 6: noon-1 p.m.
How to Successfully Navigate a Virtual Career Fair
- Thursday, April 7: 10-11 a.m.
How to Successfully Navigate a Virtual Career Fair
- Thursday, April 7: 5-6 p.m.
Find out more about the workshops here.