Washtenaw Community College to host spring job fair virtually

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Up to 100 companies will participate in Washtenaw Community College’s annual spring career fair on Friday, April 8.

The free, virtual event will have two sessions, one scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon and the other planned for 1-3 p.m.

Around 50 companies will attend each session and offer interviews for open positions.

Those interested in participating can register and look at open positions here.

Here’s which companies are scheduled to be at the fair:

Adventure Center Child Care

Alta Equipment Company

American Red Cross

Amy Cell Talent

Anna’s House Restaurants

Apple

Balance Technology, Inc.

Beaumont Health

Belle Tire

Brio Living Services

Busch’s Market

Carter Lumber

Ciena Healthcare

City of Dearborn/Camp Dearborn

City of Wyandotte

College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

Comfort Keepers

Communication Action Network

Cosma Body Assembly Michigan

Datamatics Global Services, Inc.

Digital Summer Clinic

Eisenhower Center

Enterprise Rent A Car

FedEx

First Light Home Care

Gretchen’s House Child Care Centers

Healthmark Industries Co.

Henry Ford Hospital - Main Campus

Homewatch Caregivers

IHA

Illuminate ABA Therapy

Interim HealthCare of Washtenaw

JAC Products

Jacobs Engineering

Jellybean Daycare & Preschool

Landmark Properties

LTC Charles S. Kettles

VA Medical Center Ann Arbor

Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan Michigan Department of Corrections Michigan Medicine

Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union

Michigan State Police

Michigan STEM Forward Internship Program

Michigan United Conservation Clubs

Mother of Pearl Home Care

Nature and Nurture, LLC

Norgren Automation Solutions

Northwestern Mutual

Old Navy

Pat Miliken Ford

Performance Driven Workforce

Plastipak Packaging

ProMedica Senior Care (formerly Heartland)

Resilire Neuro

Right at Home/Washtenaw

Rocket Companies

Safe At Home

Salvation Army – Housing Access for Washtenaw County (HAWC)

Sheraton & Marriott DTW

St. Joe’s

Superior Text LLC

Thetford

Thumb Brewery

Toyota R&D North America

Trinity Health At Home

Trinity Health Senior Communities

University of Michigan, School of Dentistry

Upbound@Work

UTEC

Ventower Industries

Vibrant Life Senior Living – Superior Township

Warby Parker

Washtenaw Intermediate School District

WCC Human Resources

WM – Environmental Professional – Career Development Opportunity

Ypsilanti District Library

Zingerman’s

Zoller Inc.

Washtenaw Community College is hosting a series of workshops the week before the job fair to help potential employees ready their elevator pitches, resumes and interview outfits.

See the workshop schedule below:

Get Your Resume Ready for the Career Fair!

Monday, April 4 & Tuesday, April 5: noon-1 p.m.

Professional Dress in the Virtual (and Real) World!

Tuesday, April 5: noon-1 p.m.

Create an Elevator Speech That Will Take You Places!

Wednesday, April 6: noon-1 p.m.

How to Successfully Navigate a Virtual Career Fair

Thursday, April 7: 10-11 a.m.

How to Successfully Navigate a Virtual Career Fair

Thursday, April 7: 5-6 p.m.

Find out more about the workshops here.