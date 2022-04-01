41º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Active Against ALS brings back Box Car Derby to Ann Arbor

Registration now open

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Active Against ALS, Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan Fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, Fit, Family, Ann Arbor Event, Event, Downtown Ann Arbor, ALS, Fundraising, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS Research
Children participating in an Active Against ALS Box Car Derby. (Active Against ALS)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get ready to see boxcars zipping by the Big House.

Active Against ALS is partnering with Phi Delta Theta, a fraternity at the University of Michigan, to bring back a fundraising Box Car Derby to downtown Ann Arbor on April 10.

The Tree Town-based nonprofit organization raises money for research and treatments for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), a rare disease that impacts the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord of those affected. Since 2009, the organization has raised $75,000.

For the April 10 event, racers can build their own box cars or buy and paint pre-built cars. Those without their own vehicle can borrow one from the ALS boxcar derby fleet.

Active Against ALS has kits for sale, which cost $60-$100, for those unsure of how to make their own boxcar.

From 2-5 p.m. racers will compete by flying down East Keech Avenue, off of Main Street just north of Michigan Stadium.

Participants can sign up for three different divisions:

  • 9 and Under Classic Car division: ages 5-9
  • Open Classic Car division: age 10 and older
  • Big Kid division: teens and adults age 15 and older

Trophies will be given to top finishers, runners-up and the best-decorated car in each division. Pizza, games and goodies will be provided, according to a release.

Find more derby details and registration information here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email