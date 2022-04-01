Active Against ALS brings back Box Car Derby to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get ready to see boxcars zipping by the Big House.

Active Against ALS is partnering with Phi Delta Theta, a fraternity at the University of Michigan, to bring back a fundraising Box Car Derby to downtown Ann Arbor on April 10.

The Tree Town-based nonprofit organization raises money for research and treatments for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), a rare disease that impacts the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord of those affected. Since 2009, the organization has raised $75,000.

For the April 10 event, racers can build their own box cars or buy and paint pre-built cars. Those without their own vehicle can borrow one from the ALS boxcar derby fleet.

Active Against ALS has kits for sale, which cost $60-$100, for those unsure of how to make their own boxcar.

From 2-5 p.m. racers will compete by flying down East Keech Avenue, off of Main Street just north of Michigan Stadium.

Participants can sign up for three different divisions:

Ad

9 and Under Classic Car division: ages 5-9

Open Classic Car division: age 10 and older

Big Kid division: teens and adults age 15 and older

Trophies will be given to top finishers, runners-up and the best-decorated car in each division. Pizza, games and goodies will be provided, according to a release.

Find more derby details and registration information here.