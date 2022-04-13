Annual benefit aims to raise funds for new playscape at Ann Arbor nature center

Design for the new nature playscape at LSNC.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science and Nature Center will be holding their annual Mayfly fundraiser across two days in June to support the new nature playscape at LSNC.

The first event is an adults-only evening under the stars at the nature center. Mayfly at Play will take place on Friday, June 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. and will feature food, adult beverages, activity areas and strolling through the site.

Tickets are $150 per person, or $1,000 for groups of 8. Proceeds will go toward building the nature playscape for the community to enjoy.

Tickets are $150/person or $1,000 for a group of eight.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The second fundraising event is on the following day, Saturday, June 4 from 4-7 p.m. and is a kid-friendly Mayfly Day of Play. Guests of all ages are welcome to create projects inspired by nature and explore the playscape.

Ad

Local children’s music duo GEMINI will perform in the Leslie House back yard at 5 p.m. and families are encouraged to purchase a pizza or bring a picnic to enjoy during the event.

The following Domino’s pizzas will be available for purchase:

$10 for medium cheese (8 slices)

$11 for medium pepperoni (8 slices)

$12 for large cheese (8 slices)

$13 for large pepperoni (8 slices)

Tickets for the day are $20 for up to five people. To register for the event, click here.

Leslie Science and Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Road.