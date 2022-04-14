Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park livery to open next Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A sure sign that summer is on the way is the opening of Gallup Park and Argo Park canoe liveries.

On Saturday, April 23, the Gallup Park livery will open its doors to community members ready to get back in the water.

Canoes, kayaks and paddleboats will be available for rent. Those wanting to head down the Huron River can reserve boats online while anyone wanting to paddle stillwater areas can pick up a boat without reservations.

This year, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is also offering transportation along the river for $10 per person.

Find rental fees and river trip schedules here.

Argo Park livery, located 3.7 miles downstream from Gallup Park, will open later on May 7. Community members will be able to rent or buy tubes, along with boats.

Gallup Park livery is at 3000 Fuller Road.