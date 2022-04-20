Celebrate the Irish language on Wednesday with Zingerman’s ZingTrain

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, community members can watch an interactive performance celebrating Ireland at ZingTrain.

At 5:30 p.m., Irish writer and documentary maker Manchán Magan will entertain attendees with Arán & Im, a 70-minute, bilingual performance honoring the country’s language, food and landscape.

Magan, a friend of Zingerman’s co-founder Ari Weinzweig, is visiting Tree Town as part of his North American tour.

During the show, Ann Arborites can experience Irish sourdough bread and butter -- that they will churn themselves.

Tickets cost $40 and can be reserved online here.

ZingTrain is at 3728 Plaza Dr., Suite 5.