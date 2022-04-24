Ann Arbor Art Center gallery shop now accepting new artists

The Ann Arbor Art Center softly reopened on June 30, 2020 after closing its doors to the public in March. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those looking for a new way to show off their art can now apply to the Ann Arbor Art Center.

The downtown nonprofit is accepting applications from new artists who want to sell their art in the 117 W. Liberty St. gallery shop.

“We want local and regional artists to thrive, working closely with creatives to uncover their talents and realize their visions. The A2AC strives to nurture a welcoming environment for artists, designers, and art enthusiasts to share their creativity with our community,” the center said in its call for new artists.

Originality, price and quality are three criteria that will be considered by the Shop Committee, according to a list of frequently asked questions put together by A2AC officials.

Ad

To be eligible, artists must:

provide original art made within the past three years

provide professionally framed or presentable work or art that is ready for installation

be over the age of 18

authorized to work in the United States

Applications are free and can be found online here. They must be filled out by May 5.

Artists accepted will need to deliver their artwork or pay for pieces to be shipped to Ann Arbor.

Those not selected can submit applications the next time applications open.