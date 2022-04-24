Medication take back event planned for Washtenaw County on Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, community members can drop off old, expired or unused medications at five drive-thru “Take Back” sites across Washtenaw County.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is intended to help reduce accidental poisoning from excess medications.

Different types of medications, such as pain medications, sedatives, antidepressants, ADHD medications, muscle relaxants and veterinary medicines in pill, capsule or patch form will be accepted. Needles, syringes, liquids and lancets will not.

The take back event is organized by several organizations including Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network, the Ann Arbor Police Department, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, MIchigan Medicine and the University of Michigan.

Here’s where you can drop off unwanted medications: