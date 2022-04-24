65º

Medication take back event planned for Washtenaw County on Saturday

Five drive-thru sites accepting old medications

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, community members can drop off old, expired or unused medications at five drive-thru “Take Back” sites across Washtenaw County.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is intended to help reduce accidental poisoning from excess medications.

Different types of medications, such as pain medications, sedatives, antidepressants, ADHD medications, muscle relaxants and veterinary medicines in pill, capsule or patch form will be accepted. Needles, syringes, liquids and lancets will not.

The take back event is organized by several organizations including Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network, the Ann Arbor Police Department, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, MIchigan Medicine and the University of Michigan.

Here’s where you can drop off unwanted medications:

LocationAddress
St. Francis Catholic School2270 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
Scio Township Fire Station1055 North Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor Township Hall/Fire Department3792 Pontiac Trail, Ann Arbor
York Township Hall11560 Stony Creek Road, Milan
West Willow Community Resource Center2057 Tyler Road, Ypsilanti

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

