Mother’s Day run in Ann Arbor to raise awareness for ovarian cancer

Members of "Team Dee" pose for a photo at the Goddess Run 5K in downtown Ann Arbor on May 13, 2018.

ANN ARBOR – On Mother’s Day, runners will gather to participate in the 11th annual Time to Teal 5K in the downtown area to raise awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research.

The run, which falls on World Ovarian Cancer Day, is organized by the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance and several national and local sponsors.

“It is a day to honor those lost to this disease, celebrate our survivors but most importantly to TEAL the city with ovarian cancer awareness,” event coordinator for MIOCA Diann Glaza Helbling said in a statement. “We want the community to know the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. It is key to saving lives since there is no early detection test for this cancer.”

In addition to the timed 5K in the downtown area, the event will feature a free fun run and a virtual race option.

The 5K event will kick off at 8 a.m. at 209 S. Ashley St. and the 1-mile free run/walk will start at 8:10 a.m.

Ad

To register, visit MIOCA.org.

According to a release, event incentives include:

Teal Ribbon Finisher medals for the 5k participants

Finisher teal necklace and treat from Washtenaw Dairy for fun/run walk participants

5K chip timing with speedy results

Ovarian Cancer Survivor Recognition

Post-Event Munchies

Top individual and team fundraising prizes

Here’s a map of the route:

Map of the route for the 2022 Time to Teal 5K in downtown Ann Arbor. (MIOCA)

For more information, visit the event’s website.