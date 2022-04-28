48º

Mother’s Day run in Ann Arbor to raise awareness for ovarian cancer

Run set for May 8

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Event, Ann Arbor Events, Run, MIOCA, Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance, Ovarian Cancer, Fundraiser, Awareness, 5K, Downtown Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
Members of "Team Dee" pose for a photo at the Goddess Run 5K in downtown Ann Arbor on May 13, 2018. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – On Mother’s Day, runners will gather to participate in the 11th annual Time to Teal 5K in the downtown area to raise awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research.

The run, which falls on World Ovarian Cancer Day, is organized by the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance and several national and local sponsors.

“It is a day to honor those lost to this disease, celebrate our survivors but most importantly to TEAL the city with ovarian cancer awareness,” event coordinator for MIOCA Diann Glaza Helbling said in a statement. “We want the community to know the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. It is key to saving lives since there is no early detection test for this cancer.”

In addition to the timed 5K in the downtown area, the event will feature a free fun run and a virtual race option.

The 5K event will kick off at 8 a.m. at 209 S. Ashley St. and the 1-mile free run/walk will start at 8:10 a.m.

To register, visit MIOCA.org.

According to a release, event incentives include:

  • Teal Ribbon Finisher medals for the 5k participants
  • Finisher teal necklace and treat from Washtenaw Dairy for fun/run walk participants
  • 5K chip timing with speedy results
  • Ovarian Cancer Survivor Recognition
  • Post-Event Munchies
  • Top individual and team fundraising prizes

Here’s a map of the route:

Map of the route for the 2022 Time to Teal 5K in downtown Ann Arbor. (MIOCA)

For more information, visit the event’s website.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

