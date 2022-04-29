Enjoy an evening of storytelling to raise funds for Ann Arbor senior programs

ANN ARBOR – Big Hearts for Seniors returns to the University of Michigan’s campus on May 17 to benefit five community-supported senior programs.

The in-person Big Hearted Stories: Journeys will feature an evening of storytelling at Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre. Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education at U-M’s School of Public Health, Dr. Vic Strecher, will emcee the event.

This year’s storytellers are Marc Holland, Breeda Miller, Mark Harris and William Krieger.

“After the past three years, we have all been on a journey we never planned,” storyteller and the event’s artistic director, Breeda Miller, said in a release. “Big Hearted Stories theme of Journey’s is an opportunity to share pivotal life experiences with others, live and in-person. The excitement and energy that is created with in-person events is appreciated more than ever and May 17 is shaping up to be an evening to remember.”

The five programs that comprise Big Hearts for Seniors are Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, Housing Bureau for Seniors, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Silver Club Memory Programs, and the Turner Senior Wellness Program.

Through their work, local seniors can access home-delivered meals, support to remain independent, sustainable housing options, opportunities to learn in retirement, programs for those living with dementia and relief from social isolation.

All funds raised during the evening will benefit these services.

“I have been volunteering for over 15 years because I have seen firsthand how these programs work diligently to improve the health of older adults in our area,” event chair and volunteer, Julie Deloria, said in a release. “I continue because I have never experienced such caring, vibrant, and innovative programs working together to provide seamless services to older adults.”

Big Hearts for Seniors has raised more than $500,000 since 2006 through a wide variety of events. Last year’s event titled Big Hearted Stories: Generations raised more than $94,000.

Tickets

General admission: $25

VIP: $75 (includes complimentary parking, access to VIP reception and event admission)

Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre is located at 911 N. University Ave.

All audience members are welcome to participate in a silent auction at 6 p.m., which will include jewelry, art, gift cards and more. The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.victors.us/BHS2022.