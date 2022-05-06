High water conditions delay opening of Argo Canoe Livery in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Argo Livery will be opening later than planned this season due to high water conditions and bad weather, according to a City of Ann Arbor release.

The new opening date is Saturday, May 14.

The livery will only be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this summer. Meanwhile the Gallup Livery will be open every day starting on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stillwater paddling will be available, weather dependent, in the 2.5-mile Gallup Pond. Once the river level recedes, the Gallup Livery will offer daily river trips.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/canoe.

The Argo Canoe Livery is located at

The Gallup Canoe Livery is located at