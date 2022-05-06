54º

High water conditions delay opening of Argo Canoe Livery in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Photo: City of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Argo Livery will be opening later than planned this season due to high water conditions and bad weather, according to a City of Ann Arbor release.

The new opening date is Saturday, May 14.

The livery will only be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this summer. Meanwhile the Gallup Livery will be open every day starting on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stillwater paddling will be available, weather dependent, in the 2.5-mile Gallup Pond. Once the river level recedes, the Gallup Livery will offer daily river trips.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/canoe.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

